Imo Govt Completes Mgbidi/Omuma/Okporo Road

By Onyekachi Eze

Cheering news for road users and residents of the ever-busy Mgbidi/Omuma/Okporo road as Imo State government has completed the construction of the long aged abandoned road.

The good news being that the 15km dualized Mgbidi/Omuma road connects the people of Oru East, Oru West, Orlu and environs.

left under comatose for years, the incumbent governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma took the responsibility of giving his people a lasting legacy even after his tenure as governor elapses.

It is paramount to note that the said road leads to the new Imo State Polytechnic Omuma in same clime.

Considering the relevance of having a passable road in such a place, hence the quality construction.

Worthy of note is that the Mgbidi, Omuma, Orlu road is the shortest and direct route to Senator Uzodinma’s Omuma residence.

While the residents jubilate on this great infrastructural feat by the Oru East born governor, other remote areas yearn for same gesture since most of the road projects had been done and completed in the Urban cities in his first tenure.