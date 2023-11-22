Uzodinma Will Shock Imo People With Infrastructural Development In Second Term

The Pioneer President of Awomamma Development Forum (ADF) Chief Tony Akuneme, has enjoined the Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma to prove critics wrong by redoubling his efforts in providing social amenities to the nooks and crannies of the entire state.

Chief Akuneme who is the controller of Immigration in charge of the FCT, said he was most certain that Uzodinma will go out of his way to spread development equitably among the three senatorial zones of Orlu, Owerri and Okigwe, as someone who God has answered his prayers, to get to the top from humble beginnings.

Chief Akuneme further said that with the solid road construction being witnessed across the state, it was obvious that more of such development will take place in the coming months and years, since the major setback of insecurity has been nipped in the bud to a very considerable extent.

The community leader who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, said he was very optimistic that by the time the governor is done in another 4 years, Imo State will never remain the same.

“I can tell you that the governor is one of the most misunderstood and most distracted governors in the country but even at that, he was able to deliver to a reasonable extent against the odds of insecurity which ravaged the state and other parts of the southeast in the last few years”, the controller said.

Chief Akuneme seized the platform to extoll Governor Uzodinma on human capital development especially the skill up exercise and the NHIS program geared towards enhancing the well-being of citizens. Reiterating, he congratulated Governor Uzodinma on his re election, while urging Imo people to support the present administration