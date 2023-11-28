Tinubu To Present N27. trn 2024 Budget Appropriation To National Assembly

The Federal Executive Council, on Monday, approved the 2024 appropriation bill of N27.5 trillion to be presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Council is the highest policy-forming body for the federal government and comprises Ministers, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the National Security Adviser, and some top Government officials, including permanent secretaries.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Research and Information Department of the National Assembly, Ali Barde, disclosed this to journalists on Monday.

The Appropriations Bill will contain budget proposals for the 2024 fiscal year.

This will be the first full-year budget President Tinubu will present to the National Assembly since he was inaugurated in May.

The presentation of the budget suggests that Mr Tinubu will maintain the January to December budget cycle initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari.