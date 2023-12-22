Police Claims Major Arrest Of IPOB, ESN Commander In  Oru  LGA

The men of the Nigeria Police, Imo State Command has claimed to have made a major breakthrough in it’s fight against criminals in the state.

According to claims by the command, a suspected IPOB/ESN Commander named Ikechukwu Uba of Emoha Mgbidi, and his monarch, HRH Eze Anozie Augustine Agbarambo, all of Emoha Mgbidi for alleged involvement in criminal activities and possession of unlawful weapons.

According to a press statement by the police made available to Trumpeta claimed it has arrested Uba, alleged to be the Commander of IPOB armed affiliate, the IPOB, in Oru West LGA of the state.

The statement signed by the spokesman of the command, Henry Okoye disclosed that a CSP, Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad led the operation that saw to the arrest of the suspects.

According to the police,” Following a diligently gathered actionable intelligence on a deadly IPOB/ESN Terrorist Commander named Ikechukwu Uba, of Emoha Mgbidi, in Oru West LGA, of Imo State, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa stormed the hideout of the suspects on 16/12/2023 and arrested him and three others.

Trumpeta learnt from police that” On interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) Terrorist group, commanding Mgbidi axis and stated further that he masterminded the attacks on Omuma Police Station and soldiers at Mgbidi and Awo-Mmama, narrating further that he receives funding from the Finland-based Simon Ekpa to carry out Terrorist attacks in the State.

“The suspects provided useful information to the determined operatives that led to the arrest of one of their alleged sponsors, HRH EZE Anozie Augustine Agbarambo ‘m’, 51 yrs, the Traditional Ruler of Isi Mgbidi, Emoha Mgbidi autonomous community.

“Two locally made revolver long guns, one double barrel long gun, and 33 rounds of live Cartridges were recovered from his house during an intense search. Investigation is in progress and the suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of a diligent investigation.

“In a different development, operatives of Nekede Divisional Headquarters while on intelligence-led surveillance patrol on 10/12/2023 arrested a suspected kidnapper named, Sylvester Humble, ‘m’, of Umuoma Nekede, searched and recovered one locally made pistol in his possession.

“In the course of the investigation, the suspect admitted to being a member of a notorious kidnapping syndicate terrorizing the residents of Nekekde and Ihiagwa in Imo State and volunteered useful information that will assist the Police in the arrest of his cohorts at large. He will be arraigned upon completion of a comprehensive investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Aboki Danjuma while appreciating the gallant operatives for sustained efforts in achieving this operational feat, charged them to sustain the tempo in the fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the State. The CP assured the good people of Imo State that the Command has placed enhanced proactive security strategies that will ensure the entire length and breadth of the State is adequately policed during and after the Yuletide season.”