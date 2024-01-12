School Resumption In Imo Records Poor Turnout By Teachers, Students

By Okey Alozie

Primary and post primary schools in Imo resumed for the second term studies on Monday 8th January 2024 with low turnout of teachers and students.

Our roving Reporter who moved round Owerri town and Sister Communities to monitor the turn out in school observed that many teachers and students are yet to come back from Christmas and New Year holidays.

Most of them are still in their villages attending one occasion or the other.

At World Bank, Urban Secondary School New Owerri, eighty percent of the teachers and students could not come to school.

Report has it that most of the students are house helpers. Some of the house helpers who spoke to our reporter at World Bank Estate, New Owerri disclosed that their Madams asked them to stay at home for one week before going to school.

While some are in the shop selling for their Guardians, others are handling house hold chores instead of returning to school.

A good number of teachers at World Bank Secondary school were not physically seen when our reporter visited the place.

At Owerri City School, located along Wetheral road few teachers also came to school and the turnout of students was poor.

Investigative report revealed that some teachers and students went for rehearsal at Dan Anyiams stadium Owerri, where they are preparing for the Governor’s swearing in ceremony coming up on Monday 15th of January 2024. The same story in Government College Owerri and many other schools within Owerri metropolis.

The Executive Secretary Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB) Mrs Augustina Azubuike and her team also embarked on inspection tour to monitor school reopening in Owerri.

However, the situation improved as the week went on. But Teachers who spoke to our Reporters said that the situation will improve more next week, after the Governor’s swearing-in ceremony, when parents would be fully back from Christmas celebrations.