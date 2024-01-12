University of Nigeria  Honours  Ohaneze President, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

By Onyeananam Edmund

The Global and National Executive Council and members of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association, UNAA on Thursday unanimously honoured Elder Statesman and President General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo worldwide, Chief Engineer Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo) with a life patron award.

The philanthropist cum President General of All Igbo speaking people worldwide, Chief Iwuanyanwu bagged the award when the Global and National leaders of UNAA led by lady Doris Okoroh (ALOHA,JP, MSTAN) paid him a courtesy visit at the Iwuanyanwu glass house, Orji, Owerri North.

According to observation, the award came at a time when the President General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo worldwide, Chief Iwuanyanwu’s socio-cultural philosophy is gradually diffusing into the fabrics of the Nation.

Speaking on the reason for the visit, the Global and National President of UNAA, Lady Doris Okoroh (AlOHA, JP) said the fact that Chief Iwuanyanwu did not request for a formal letter shows that he is still a lion Extraordinaire. She appreciated the soundness of Chief Iwuanyanwu’s memory despite his age. She informed that the Global members of UNAA came to perform a memorable responsibility.

Speaking further, Lady Okoroh, the Global President of UNAA, said the relationship between UNAA and her alma mata, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka have continued to improve. She said Chief Iwuanyanwu is one of the two surviving Board of Trustee members. Lady Okoroh hinted that the National Executive Council, NEC approved the new constitution of Board of Trustee members which includes representatives of all zones of the Federation except North East zone. According to her, the new development prompted Chief Iwuanyanwu’s elevation to rank of life patron.

As a sign of Chief Iwuanyanwu’s elevation, the UNAA Global and National President, Lady Okoroh presented a medal, documents and statutory gifts to the Elder Statesman.

Responding to the honour done to him, Chief Engineer Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo) expressed joy over the honour done to him. While narrating his experience in life, Chief Iwuanyanwu said in the life of an individual there comes crisis, but we get victory and learn from experience. The Elder Statesman and President General of Ohaneze- Ndi Igbo worldwide, Chief Iwuanyanwu said he was among the first group to be awarded scholarship in Nigeria. He lauded the positive changes in University of Nigeria Nsukka and thanked the Alumni Association for the honour done to him. He said he has been honoured by the Federal Government three times and he towers as the most decorated engineer in Nigeria.

Other members of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association, UNAA worldwide include the Deputy National president, Mohammed Sanni Sanusi, the present at the epoch making event, immediate past President Surveyor Sir Ben Okoronkwo (AlOHA), South East zone vice President Comrade Tochukwu Onyebuchi, Port Harcourt branch President Akazua Elias, Owerri branch leader Barrister Bene Meneke, National Financial Secretary Dr Rogers Ogan and the chairman of the National Executive Council Planning Committee, Professor Anselm Onyimonyi. The Awka branch leader, Dr Chinedu Mbalisi and Orlu branch Secretary Mrs Anyadike Chinwe also accompanied the Global train of Executive Council members.