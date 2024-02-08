Achike Udenwa’s Former ADC, CP Ben Igweh Becomes New FCT Police Commissioner 

It could be best described as reward for hardwork and diligence as former Aide De Camp, ADC to erstwhile two term governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa has been elevated to the rank of a Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

CP Ben Igweh served the Udenwa Administration from 1999-2007 as ADC.

Hailed from Akatta in the Oru East LGA of Imo State, Igweh took over from Haruna G. Garba following the latter’s promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG.

CP Benneth C. Igweh was born on the 7th of October, 1968.

His resumption of office was contained in a statement issued on last week Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh.

According to the statement, the CP, while addressing Senior Officers of the Command in the maiden meeting of his administration, tasked officers to be dutiful and to wake up to their responsibilities, as his administration will have zero tolerance for laxity.

He further stated that his administration will be characterized by nothing short of policing in line with best global practices, respect for fundamental human rights, visibility policing, and a proactive approach to security challenges in the territory.

He equally urged residents of the territory to continue working with the Police in intelligence gathering and other areas that might help in restoring peace to the city

Since his latest appointment, goodwill messages have greeted him especially from those who have come in contact with him as a dogged officer.

It is further believed that Igweh, a master strategist would combat the rising insecurity in the capital city of Nigeria.