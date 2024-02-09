Metropolitan Elites Association, Owerri Commends Uzodimma For Appointing Paschal Nwakamma SA On Land Recovery

The Metropolitan Elites Association Owerri (MEAO), has heartily commended Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Hope Uzodimma, for appointing Hon. Paschal Nwakamma as his Special Adviser on Land Recovery.

The Association gave the commendation through its Chairman, Evangelist Chike Peters, while speaking to journalists during a meeting in Owerri, recently.

The Chairman said the appointment of Hon. Paschal Nwakamma by the pragmatic Governor of Imo State was quite deserving as the Special Adviser has really shown political capacity/will in his first appointment, remarking that the Appointee has succeeded to recover some access roads claimed as lands in some areas in the Metropolis.

MEAO said it has deep confidence that Hon. Paschal Nwakamma will continue to work in line with the vision and policy of the Shared Prosperity Government championed by Hope Uzodimma to fully recover lands acquired illegally for enhanced economic success and social development of Imo State, describing him as a consummate politician and result oriented administrator, who is sincere, humble, godly, intelligent, development driven and unassuming.

Chike Peters who asked the “Governor to make integrity form the basis or criteria of choosing his appointees, as some persons have really passed the test of integrity while working with him in his first tenure”, thanked the Governor for finding Hon. Paschal Nwakamma worthy of the appointment.

He prayed to God to continue to strengthen, direct and imbue the Governor and his cabinets with wisdom as they work to reconstruct, rehabilitate, as well as recover Imo State for improved good living, peace, security and conviviality.