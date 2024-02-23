Imo Govt Commences Work On Assumpta, Control Post Fly-Over

Works is set to commence at the Control Roundabout for a twin flyover that would ease and decongest the terrible traffic situation usually witnessed there by motorists if what Trumpeta learnt is anything to go by.

On the 1st day of January, 2024, the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma during a Thanksgiving Mass at his Omuma home parish told Imolites that his 2nd term would be “Actions” and less talks.

Major Action No. 1:

The Governor has released further mobilization for the completion of the dual carriage expressway from Owerri – Mbaise – Umuahia with bridges already constructed. As at today, works are ongoing on that road.

Major Action No. 2:

The Governor has released resources for the construction of a twin flyover to run from PH Road to WareHouse Road, and from Onitsha road to PH Road.

The beautiful Assumpta Cathedral edifice and statue at the Control will not in any way be affected, rather will earn strategic exposure and elegance.

This project will be delivered before Six months, according to Craneburg Engineer on site that spoke to me.

Within this period, motorists and travellers will be discomforted for just a while, but diversions would be created to connect all major areas within the city capital.

Meanwhile, the Governor has commenced renovation works at both the Orji and Amakohia bridges that were long abandoned, allegedly, due to “structural defects”. The Connecting Highway to these two bridges (Rochas Foundation Road) is also receiving reconstruction.

These are not inclusive of other internal roads where works are going on in and around Owerri the city capital and the state as a whole.

Craneburg has shown capacity to deliver even during the raining seasons as seen during their works along Owerri-Orlu road.

The company says the anticipated raining season would not in any way affect their job or deter them from delivering on good time as promised.

In the coming months, Control Roundabout shall no longer be just a roundabout, but “Control Flyover”. And this will certainly excite Imolites and many other travellers accessing that route.