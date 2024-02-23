Vanguard Newspaper Reporter Alozie, Emerges Imo Correspondent Chapel Chairman 

A correspondent of the Vanguard Newspaper, Chinonso Alozie has emerged as Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo council.

Alozie, who emerged alongside five others, polled 20 votes to defeat his lone rival, Angela Nkwo-Akpolu of the Leadership Newspaper who scored 11 votes.

Also, Mr Sabi Elemba of the Business Day Newspaper defeated Mrs Charity wins of the Daily Asset with 20 votes against 11 to emerge Treasurer of the Chapel.

Others who emerged as sole aspirants for different positions include Mr Collins Osuji of the Guardian newspaper as Vice Chairman; Mr Victor Nwachukwu of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as Secretary; Mr Oliver Joseph of Arise Television as Financial Secretary and Mr Basil Ukwuegbu of the National Light newspaper as Internal Auditor.

Announcing the results, Chairman of the electoral committee, Mr Peter Okolie of NAN said : “ With the powers vested in me as Chairman of this electoral/credentials committee, I hereby declare that Mr Chinonso Alozie, having polled the highest number of votes is declared winner and returned as Chairman “.

He thanked members of the chapel for their “exemplary decorum” and commitment to a United chapel.

In his acceptance speech, Alozie thanked members of the Chapel for the confidence reposed in him by the members who cast their votes to ensure his emergence.

He assured members that he would carry everyone along irrespective of their varied inclinations as expressed in the ballot and of his unwavering commitment to members’ welfare.

“We will unite the chapel for our common progress. I will prioritize members’ welfare for the greater good of all. At the end of this process, there was no victor, no vanquished “, he said.

Alozie takes over from outgoing Chairman, Mr Chris Njoku of the Nation Newspaper.

The election was monitored by the NUJ in Imo, represented by the Secretary, Mrs Treasure Ihechi-Nwamah.