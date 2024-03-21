Female Lawyer Collapses, Dies During Exercise In Imo

A female lawyer, (names withheld) has collapsed and passed away during a routine morning exercise session at the Dan Anyiam Sports Stadium in Owerri, Imo state capital.

According to accounts from individuals present at the stadium, the deceased was among a group of individuals engaging in their morning exercise regimen when she suddenly fainted.

“As she jogged around the stadium, she suddenly collapsed and, all efforts to revive her by the medical emergency team was unsuccessful” said one of the eye witnesses.

Another witness said she was not a familiar face to many at the training sessions.

Details regarding her names and origin remain unclear as at the time of writing this report.

Her remains has been deposited in the morgue.