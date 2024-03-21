Ohashiegbula Chukwueke Bags “Omeneji I Of Naze Owerri North” Tittle

The chieftaincy title coronation ceremony of High Chief Anoruo Ohashiegbula Chukwueke, as (Omeneji 1) of Naze Autonomous Community in Owerri-North LGA of Imo State, has recorded a huge success under the royal tradition and custodianship of the Traditional Ruler of Naze Autonomous Community, HRH Eze France Obiakonwa Ugorji (Eze Udo II).

Successfully, the customary epoch making event took place on Saturday, 2nd March 2024 at the palace of Eze Ugorji, of Naze Kingdom.

The Pressman gathered that those in attendance at his coronation includes:”The Traditional Ruler of Obibiezena Community in Owerri North LGA of Imo State, HRH Eze Dr. Peter Olewuenyi, the Traditional Council of Chiefs in Naze, Cross-section of Youths from Naze ably led by Amb.Ken Anoruo, a very astute and outstanding youth leader whose leadership influence attracted all the Youth Executives from the Six (6) villages that made up Naze Community and other prominent personalities who graced the occasion.

Responding after his chieftaincy conferment, the celebrity philanthropist, Chief Anoruo Ohashiegbula Chukwueke,(Omeneji) as he is fondly addressed by his teeming admirals as Double Chief (Omeneji II) in his words of appreciation, promised to serve his people with diligent in respect to culture and tradition for the humanity and divinity.

He promised to use his chieftaincy title to salvage poverty by way of his kind hearted-Youth Empowerment Program that is ongoing in batches.

He therefore called on youths to always embrace peace, stay out of hard drugs (illicit drugs) but be of good behavior to support good governance, even as described the youths as leaders of tomorrow.

Chief Ohashiegbula, while admonishing the youths to live a good life worthy of emulation and charged them to dwell on good morals for the general interests and development of the society.

From accounts of testaments of the people around who beared witness to the ceremony, described High Chief Chukwueke Anoruo Ohashiegbula, as

(Oji Empowerment Eme Ogoo).

Chief Chukwueke’s latest chieftaincy trophy has been tagged as one of the first class chieftaincy titles ever seen in the recent time.

His title was however described as a well-deserved offer as one Double Chief Anoruo Ohashiegbula Chukwueke is a young vibrant man who started hustling at the age of 19 years.

It was gathered that Chief Anoruo at his early 20’s was already made both financial strength, even at his 30’s, he has empowered more than 30 youths from Naze and Obibiezena, as well as the Women’s wing (Ndi-Ndom).

Chief Chukwueke is also known as “Onye Akporo Nwere Ke Oji” due to inborn philanthropic nature for humanity.

The conferment of the Chieftaincy Title in Igbo land and Owerri, in general, should be on merit and not to be bought with CASH.

Chief Anoruo Ohashiegbula Chukwueke, is a philanthropist, an illustrious son of Ezeakiri in Naze Autonomous Community in Owerri-North LGA of Imo State.

His first chieftaincy title was from His Royal Highness Eze of Obibiezena down to his hometown as Omeneji 1 of the Naze Autonomous Community in Owerri North LGA of Imo State of Nigeria.

Therefore, High Chief Anoruo Ohashiegbula Chukwueke has been extolled by esteemed members of Naze Kingdom and the people of Owerri-North at large, even as they congratulated and wished him well in life.