Excitement As Ikukuoma FC Joins History Makers to Lift Imo FA Cup As First Timers

..As Team Officials Laud Club President For Support

..Vows To Make Imolites Proud

As their name implies, “Ikukuoma” meaning good breeze, the Mbaise Blues as they are fondly called on Saturday joined teams like SamDaddy FC and others as one of the few teams who lifted the Imo FA Cup at the first time of asking.

Ikukuoma FC of Ezegbogu in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA emerged champions of 2024 Imo FA cup after coming from behind to beat last season’s finalist, Fr Eburuajah FC of Njaba 2-1 in pulsating final decoded at the Old Township Stadium on Tetlow road.

Christian Mbadiwe drew first blood at the 9th minute to give the Njaba side owned by a passionate Catholic Priest, Fr Eburuaja the lead.

Ikukuowma FC who stopped almighty Heartland FC in the semi finals, responded in the second half from the spot after one of the Fr Eburuaja FC defender fouled their striker in the box to even scores at the 58th minute of play with Nkwo Martins converting before Ibeh George found the winner for the Mbaise blues in the 80th minute.

Reacting to reporters immediately after the final which was witnessed by almost who is who in Imo football including Coach Emmanuel Amuneke who took the honours of handing the medals, Coach Gideon thanked God and his club President for their relentless support saying he instructed the players against complacency.

“Taking a look at our journey to this point, we encountered very tough teams from Campos FC to Heartland and to this final; i had to remind the boys to avoid complacency.

“The national stage is a different ball game and we need to brace up properly because it will be tougher. He who fails to plan ahead, plans to fail” Coach Gideon pointed out.

Also speaking, The team Manager of Ikukuoma FC, Mr Dike Chukwuma also added his voice to the fray, sighting the team’s success to product of good planning.

“You can see what hard work can do, we really prepared for this game and this is the result. We are ready for another, the journey just started and by the grace of God we will make Imo proud and prove to them that we are a better alternative.

“I want to also thank our President, High chief Dr Summers VC Nwokie “Ikukuoma Mbaise” for his motivation and support. He has truly shown capacity and commitment.

“I also want to thank Imolites and our fans all over the world for their undying support.

“Going into the national stage, we will approach every game as they come, one game at a time, because no two games are the same and we believe our team will make Imo proud at the national level”, Dike, a former International footballer stated.

With the result, Ikukuoma FC emerged champions in their first of asking while Fr Eburuajah FC has made it to the national level for the second time in a row.

Both teams will represent Imo state at this year’s Federation Cup leaving out the traditional side, Heartland FC.