Sir John Emerenini House Wins Christ Anglican Church Nursery & Primary School Maiden Inter House Sports

After 25years of its establishment in 1998, the Christ Anglican Church nursery & primary school, Umuekpu, Agwa, Oguta LGA, has finally held her maiden inter house sports.

Four houses, Sir John Emerenini house, Chief Humphrey Ugo house, Mr Chijioke Nwabekee house and Ven Eugene Iheanacho house competed in various events.

At the end of the day, Sir John Emerenini house emerged champions with 65pts followed by Mr Chijioke Nwabeke house with 51pts, the third position went to Chief Humphrey Ugo house with 48pts while Ven Eugene Iheanacho house trailed the rear with 35pts.

In his address while welcoming the invitees, the Proprietor of the School Ven Eugene Iheanacho who went down the history of the school thanked God that the School was able to organize the competition after 25years of its establishment inspite of some militating forces.

He thanked the people for coming out in their numbers to watch the pupils compete and commended Ven Kalu Mba, Rev Kingsley Akujor, Rev Polycarp Nwakuna and Rev Chima Egbujor for accepting to officiate at the games.