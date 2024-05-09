New Masquerade Star, Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme, Dies At 81 Years

Actress Elizabeth Evoeme, fondly known as Ovularia from the iconic 80s TV sitcom ‘New Masquerade’, has died.

Her family released a statement on Tuesday, saying she died surrounded by loved ones and would be dearly missed.

“Friends, fans, colleagues, the family of the legendary actress, Elizabeth Lizzy ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme, would like to notify the public, all those who loved her and her work in ‘The new Masquerade,’ of her passing,” said the family.

“Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme will be dearly missed and was extremely loved by her family and also by you, her fans.

“We thank you all for your support and for respecting our privacy at this time. God bless you all and may our dear Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme rest in perfect peace, now and always.”

Ovularia was born on December 1, 1942.

The news comes exactly four and a half years after the actress was rumored to have died on November 5, 2019.

Ovularia debunked the rumour, stating also that she was not seriously ill. She said those behind the false reports deserved punishment.

Chika Okpala, known for his role as Zebrudaya Nwaogbe in ‘The New Masquerade, also discredited the rumour at the time.