Demotion Of Imo Principals To Classroom Teachers, Sparks Controversy In Education Sector 

By Okey Alozie

Even as the commissioner for Education prof John Clifford Nwadike has not come out openly to pronounce sanction against principals that were recently demoted to be involved in some sharp practices ,yet the news on demoted principals of secondary schools is said to have gone viral information revealed that the Executive secretary of Imo state secondary Education Management board ,Mrs Augustina Azubuike last week stormed Ikenegbu secondary school owerri to demote the principal In charge of senior secondary school section.Mrs Queen Billy Nwoko over alleged payment for west African Examination council waec Exam runs.

Story has it that students of Ikenegbu Girls secondary school allegedly organized for help in the ongoing waec exams .

The students according to our source paid #1000 Each for the English exam which was taken last week Wednesday.

SEMB boss and the commissioner got wind of the payment at the school by the students.

The principal was later invited for interrogation at the commissioner’s office and she went there and denied taking part in any form of the examination malpractice or payment for any kind of help to the student taken WAEC Exams in her school ,she however accepted hearing of the plan made by students to contribute money for their supervisors and Exam invigilators earlier before now.

Our source went further to reveal that Mrs Nwoko before the commencement of the 2024 senior WAEC Exam in her school called all the candidate and warned against payment for Exam runs. adding that the principal that is in charge of junior secondary school should take charge of the two sections both senior and junior sections ignored her and went ahead with their arrangement to bribe the supervisors.

Report has it that the Executive secretary stormed the school on her own few days ago to ascertain the truth at the exam hall.

After listening to some of the candidates she interogated,the executive secretary now announced that the principal has been demoted as a classroom teacher, this pronouncement spark alot of controversy of which the teachers and students of that school are now divided into two.

Some parents and students are now defending the principal saying that she was not part of the Exam runs arrangements.

A particular parent who did not want his name to be mentioned on print submitted that the verbal demotion of the principal before the students and visitor’s is very wrong adding that a special panel should set-up to ascertain the truth.

Some concerned imo lites who also spoke on the issue discribed what happened as an internal arrangement that is also happening in other secondary schools in Nigeria.

Therefore “the principal should be pardoned”.

On the contrary, an Education expert want the commissioner and perm SEC of ministry of Education,to step into the matter and conduct proper investingation before punishing the principal in question.

Principal of orji secondary school and that of Iyishi secondary school were also demoted .