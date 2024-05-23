Holy Ghost College Owerri Old Boys Association Holds Reunion 

.. Marks 75 Years Anniversary, As Opara, Charley Boy Storm Event

By Amaechi Chidinma

The Old Boys Association Of Holy Ghost College Owerri over the weekend reunite to conclude a marathon of events to mark the 75 years anniversary of their Almamater.

The 4 days event which was dubbed ” A history of excellence ” enshrined in the 2024 reunion showcased lots of activities and witnessed the presence of high profiled personalities , amongst whom is the National President of the association, Dr. Anselem Opara, National Vice-president Barr. Tonye Peterside, National Secretary Barr. Kayode Ojinnaka, Sir. Bon Unachukwu , Charley Boy (aka Area Father )and other dignitaries from within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

In a chat with Trumpeta Reporters, the National President of the association, Dr Anselem Opara hinted that the school has come along way with very laudable achievements within its 75 years of existence, he maintained that the essence of their annual reunion is to interact and chart a way forward for their Almamater, he stressed on the need for more projects to be embarked on , Dr. Opara extolled the old boy for their efforts in ensuring that the dream of having a National Secretariat has become a reality, as he advocate for greater participation of the Old boy in the on-going Secretariat project. He seized the platform to reel out other achievements of the Old Boys, he said ” The old boys has really done a great job in the school compound by giving a facelift to their Almamater, through provision of infrastructural and human capital development , as you can see the road network attracted by one of us, when he was a commissioner in NDDC , you can see the newly built classrooms, and the ultra – modern on-going Secretariat building courtesy of the old boys, they have been very supportive, I applaud them” he expressed.

Also speaking with newsmen, the National Secretary of the association, Barr. Kayode Ojinnaka of the 1990 set said the annual reunion is always celebrated to coincide with the pentecost Sunday , he said the 2024 celebration is a unique one , in his words ” This year ‘s reunion is unique, as you can see we are also celebrating the 75th year anniversary of the school , the school was founded by the European Rev Fathers in 1949 , and the old boys has been very instrumental , they rallied round to see that the name of the school was reversed from Arugo high school to Holy Ghost College and other projects geared towards giving the school a new face” Barr. Ojinnaka also commended the newly built standard basketball pitch, recently commissioned and handed over to the school management by a class set.

In their respective speeches, Sir Bon Unachukwu of the 1978 set , Ambassador B.C Njoku of the 1986 set, and Hon. Enyeribe Okwudirichukwu of the 1999 set expressed happiness , on the bond that exist among the Old boys , while encouraging the old boys who are yet to identify with the association to avail theirselves the opportunity, for the betterment of their almamater.

The National Public Relations Officer, who also doubles as the planning committee Chairman for the reunion cum 75 years anniversary celebration. Comr. Duru Daniels , expressed happiness on the turnout of events, he reiterated that the 2024 event was a success, he thanked the members of the association for giving back to the school that has made them whom they are .

It could be recalled that the week long activities of the Old Boys of Holy Ghost College Owerri with Slogan “Recta Sapere”, started with an awareness Walk, visit to motherless babies home , followed by a Novelty match, cocktail party, business meeting, award of scholarship and award nite, the 2024 reunion/75 years anniversary was wrapped up with a grand finale/ Church service at Maria Assumpta Cathedral in the capital city of Owerri amidst, jubilations, Encomiums has been pouring in.