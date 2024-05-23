Holy Ghost College Owerri Old Boys Association Holds Reunion 

.. Marks 75 Years Anniversary, As Opara, Charley Boy Storm Event

By Amaechi Chidinma

The Old Boys Association Of Holy Ghost College Owerri over the weekend reunite to  conclude  a marathon of events to mark the 75 years anniversary of their Almamater.

The 4 days  event which was dubbed ” A history of excellence ” enshrined in the 2024 reunion showcased lots of activities and witnessed the presence of high profiled personalities , amongst whom is the National President of the association, Dr. Anselem Opara, National Vice-president Barr. Tonye Peterside, National Secretary Barr. Kayode Ojinnaka, Sir. Bon Unachukwu , Charley Boy (aka Area Father )and other  dignitaries from within and outside the shores  of Nigeria.

In a chat with Trumpeta Reporters, the National President of the association, Dr Anselem Opara   hinted that the school has come along way with very  laudable achievements within its 75 years of existence, he maintained that the essence of their  annual reunion  is to interact and chart a way forward for their Almamater, he  stressed on the need  for more projects to be embarked on , Dr. Opara extolled  the old boy for their efforts in ensuring that the  dream of  having a National Secretariat has become a reality, as he advocate  for greater participation of the Old boy in the on-going Secretariat project. He seized the platform to reel out other  achievements of the Old Boys, he said ” The old boys has really  done a great job in the school compound by giving  a facelift to their Almamater, through provision of   infrastructural  and human capital development , as you can  see the road network attracted by one of us, when he was a commissioner in NDDC , you can see the newly built  classrooms, and the ultra – modern  on-going Secretariat building courtesy of the old boys, they have been very supportive, I applaud them” he expressed.

Also speaking with newsmen,  the National Secretary of the association, Barr. Kayode Ojinnaka of the 1990 set  said the annual reunion  is always celebrated to coincide with the pentecost Sunday  , he said the 2024 celebration is a unique one , in his words ” This year ‘s reunion is unique, as you can see we are also celebrating the 75th year anniversary   of the school  , the school was founded by the European Rev Fathers in 1949 , and the old boys has been very instrumental , they rallied round to see that the name of the school was reversed from Arugo high school  to Holy Ghost College and other projects  geared towards  giving the school a new face” Barr. Ojinnaka also commended the  newly built  standard basketball pitch, recently commissioned and handed over to the school management by a class set.

In their respective speeches,  Sir Bon Unachukwu  of the 1978 set , Ambassador B.C Njoku of the 1986 set,  and  Hon. Enyeribe Okwudirichukwu of the 1999 set expressed happiness , on the  bond that exist among the Old boys , while encouraging the old boys who are yet  to identify  with the association to avail theirselves the opportunity, for the betterment of their almamater.

The National  Public Relations Officer, who also doubles as the planning committee Chairman for the reunion cum  75  years anniversary celebration. Comr. Duru Daniels , expressed happiness on the turnout of  events, he reiterated that the 2024 event was a success, he thanked the members of the association for giving back to the school that has  made  them  whom they are .

It could be recalled that the week  long activities of the Old Boys of Holy Ghost College Owerri  with Slogan “Recta Sapere”, started with  an awareness Walk, visit to motherless babies home , followed by a Novelty match, cocktail party,  business meeting, award of scholarship and award nite, the 2024 reunion/75 years anniversary was wrapped up with a grand finale/ Church service at Maria Assumpta Cathedral in the capital city of Owerri amidst, jubilations, Encomiums has been pouring in.

