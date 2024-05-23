 Biafra; Trouble For Imo Workers Absent From Work On Monday

Imo state civil servants stand the risk of having their salaries deducted for absenteeism.

Following a release signed by the state Commissioner for Information And Stratagy, Hon Declan Emelumba, the Government has frowned at workers inexplicable reasons to absent themselves from duties, especially on Mondays.

“The Government of Imo State has observed with dismay that some civil servants, for inexplicable reasons, absent themselves from duties, especially on Mondays.

“This is totally unacceptable, moreover since such civil servants neither obtain permission nor have authorization of their superiors to absent from duty, thereby making their conduct illegal and unprofessional.

“Consequently, the government will henceforth view such a rascally conduct as a direct challenge to its authority, which will attract sanctions.

“Going forward, His Excellency the governor of Imo State Sen Hope Uzodimma, has directed that any civil servant who absents himself /herself from duty on Mondays or any other day for that matter will lose his/ her salary in addition to other punishments that may be recommended against him/her.

“Consequently, permanent secretaries and heads of parastatals and heads of agencies of government are hereby directed to immediately commence daily roll calls of workers to ensure that those who disobey this order are meant to suffer the consequences.