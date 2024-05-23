Imo Guber 2023: Tribunal Fixes Judgment On Uzodimma Vs Achonu Case Friday 

The Governorship Tribunal Sitting in Abuja on the 2023 Imo Guber case between Governor Hope Uzodimma of All Progressive APC and Senator Athan Achonu of Labour Party has fixed Friday,May 24,2024 as date for the judgement.

The Tribunal through a letter addressed to the parties involved, including INEC,has informed all about the Judgement date.

The Tribunal said that the time for the judgement is 9am and the venue is NJI premises, Abuja.

Speaking to TRUMPETA Newspaper in Owerri, Bar Ihejirika,Imo LP Legal Adviser expressed optimism that Senator Achonu Will win the matter.

“We still have the confidence in the Judiciary and believe that the Tribunal will be guided by law and evidence in delivering their judgement” Ihejirika said.

However,Imo APC Spokesman,Hon Kajetan Duke said Labour Party has no case,as it is clear to everyone that Governor Uzodimma swept the polls in the election.