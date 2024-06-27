Ohaji /Egbema Community Applauds Uzodinma For Appointing Princewill Onyeaju As SOLAD

By:Nkama Chioma

The people of Ohaji Egbema Community on Wednesday the 26th of June held a peaceful protest in appreciation to his Excellency Sen.Hope Uzodinma for nominating their illustratious son Hon.Princewill Onyeaju as the local government’s new Sole Administrator.

The President General of ASSA autonomous Community as well as the spokesperson of the movement Comrd.Evans Reward mentioned that their aim is solely to thank the Gov.for finding their own worthy and appointing him to represent them as their Sole Administrator.(SOLAD) .Also,we are grateful for the various Town Union leaders appointed to work with this government from the various communities in Ohaji/Egbema.

Continuing,he mentioned the appointment of Onyeaju is a welcome development as since his emergence despite being new in office ,there has been recorded maximum peace.

Evans stated emphatically ,that the only apex leader known to the people of the Community is none other than Rt.Hon Goodluck Nana Opiah the former minister for education

“We have only one leader and we are comfortable with him.We are appealing that you disabuse your mind from any other information making rounds that Ohaji/Egbema isn’t peaceful .Know that the propellers of this are people who are enemies of the present day administration

I make bold to say that we are with you and we will continue to work in synergy with you until your tenure elapses.”

Worthy of note as Trumpeta learnt was that the people pleaded with Uzodinma to look into infrastructural development as the Community are in dire need of it.

The Gov.Sen Uzodinma ably represented by Barr.Nnamdi Anyaehie the Chief of staff to the gov.promised the people that their message of goodwill would be relayed accordingly as he vehemently promised them ,that the progress and development expected of them courtesy the government would be made available to them accordingly

.

He assured them that the government wouldn’t go back on its words for it’s decisions is sacrosanct.

In conclusion, Anyaehie pleaded with them to ensure they return back to their various communities and ensure peace reigns as the government is interested in each Community being peaceful and citizens being law abiding.