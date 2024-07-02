2027 Imo Guber Hots Up as Another Group Springs up to Handle Project

By Nkama Chioma

As the clamour of Owerri Zone towards producing a credible successor to the sitting governor Dist.Sen Hope Uzodinma becomes more tensed ,over the weekend at the Owerri residence of Prof. Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, a concerned group known as Owerri Zone Peoples Mandate which is an Association of Nde Owerri from the One Hundred and four(104) electoral wards in the Nine local Government areas of the zone met to aggregate, articulate and futher the interest of Owerri Zone towards producing a credible successor come 2027.

Trumpeta gathered that the group has vowed not to delay further in initiating discussions with the Okigwe Global Elders Forum led by HRM Eze (Dr) Oliver Ohanwe as well as, engaging Orlu Zone through their Apex political organization, Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA)

Taking leverage from the Imo State Council of Elders intention on re-enacting the Imo charter of equity which is to ensure a seamless inter-zonal rotation of power between the three senatorial zones of Imo state so that no one will dominate the office of the Governor, Owerri zone deeply feels it’s their turn after Orlu zone vacates the seat in ,2027.

In Communique made available to Trumpeta and signed by the Conveners,Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe,Capt(rtd) David Mbamara,Chief Mike Nwachukwu, the group resolved to be partner in progress with Okigwe Zone to avoid clash in their respective quests to produce the next governor of Imo State and agreed to set up a high powered Committee of Men and women of Integrity to interface with Okigwe Global Elders Forum to come up with a unified position on which Zone between the two should take the first shot under the re-enacted Imo Charter of equity.

The Owerri Zone Peoples Mandate agreed to write Ohaji/Egbema political bloc of orlu Zone, commending them on ltheir decision to remain in Imo State following the agitation for creation of Orlu state.

The Body also resolved to Write a letter of commendation to Gov .Hope Uzodinma on his good works so far in the State.