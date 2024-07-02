Aboh Mbaise 2024: Onuoha Throws Hat Into Ring For Aboh Mbaise Chairmanship Race

….. Promise’s To Replicate 3R Mantra Of Gov Uzodinma In Council

In a move that is set to shake up the political landscape of Aboh Mbaise Local Government, a prominent grassroot politician, Hon. Vitalis Onuoha has declared his intention to run for the chairmanship position for Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Speaking to a packed audience of supporters comprising APC members, Leaders and Journalists at his Ndigbo Uvuru residence, Hon. Onuoha vowed to bring about total transformative leadership that would address the myriad of challenges facing the local government.

In his words, “my good people of Aboh Mbaise, I stand before you today, to declare my intention to contest for the chairmanship position of our great local government. I am driven by a passion to serve and a desire to make a positive impact on the lives of our people “. Hon Onuoha said.

Onuoha has been a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2014, highlighting his achievements as a committed member of the party.

“I have a proven track record of delivering results and I am confident that my experience and leadership skills make me the best candidate for this position. My vision is to create a more prosperous and sustainable local government where the visions of our Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinna will be replicated at the local government level.

I am also confident that under my watch as the Local Government Chairman, I shall create an enabling environment where our people can thrive and reach their full potential “, he added.

Hon Onuoha’s declaration was met with thunderous applause and chants of “Vitalis Onuoha! Vitalis Onuoha! ” from the enthusiastic crowd of supporters.

Some of those who spoke, affirmed their belief in his capacity to deliver and assured him of their maximum support towards making sure that his aspiration becomes fruitful.

The Chairmanship election is scheduled to be held later in the year as promised by Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC).

Onuoha a former Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on Development Centers is the first to declare his intention to run for this position across Aboh Mbaise.