Prada Uzodimma Inaugurated As A “Legacy Champion”, Imparting Effective Communication To Younger Generation 

A technocrat, Mmeri Okoro, has described Barr. Prada Uzodimma as a fantastic humanist and role model, who is passionately inspiring and empowering youths across board.

In an article he made available to the media on Sunday, Mmeri Okoro hinted that “it was a profound honor to be awarded as a Legacy Champion, receiving the baton from Mr. Dele Momodu at the behest of Mrs. Bimbo Oloyode at 70 (an experienced veteran journalist, producer and communications expert, Nigeria’s first female Tv Network Newscaster), who deemed Prada Uzodimma worthy to carry on her mission of encouraging our youths to empower themselves through creative communication and effective public speaking, as highlighted in her book “COMMAND YOUR STAGE”.

He stressed that “Prada Uzodimma has continued to distinguish herself in the creative space of imparting positivity on the younger generation, serving as an inspiring example to all who labor to make positive change in contemporary society in the nation.

“Prada Uzodimma’s contributions to youth development has shown her understanding and practice of effective leadership to the younger generation which has become significant in her goals and have resulted in extraordinary impact which transcends community arenas.

“Prada Uzodimma continues to demonstrate outstanding leadership and service to see that the younger generation are given better opportunities to maximize their world. Prada Uzodimma’s ideas, vision and hard work are blazing a trail which had achieved significant, tangible benefits to the community of youths within the past years. Prada Uzodimma’s work has included a focus on initiatives and projects that always gear towards improving the quality of life of the younger generation”, Mmeri Okoro stated.