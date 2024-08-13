Noble Minds Initiative, Taskforce Set To Tackle  Vandalization, Lootings, As  Commissioner ,Team Gets Inaugurated

By Amaechi Chidinma

The Imo state petroleum and solid  mineral Task force an offshoot of Noble Minds Initiative , led by Mr ONUEGBU EMEKA JOSEPHAT,has been Inaugurated , and launched.

The inauguration ceremony took place at defence officers mess behind lungi barrack Abuja

In a chat with Trumpeta reporter the coordinator/ commissioner Mr ONUEGBU disclosed that  since their taskforce was launched  and his team inaugurated on the 25th of July at Abuja , him and his team is battle ready to ensure that looting of public funds , and properties , Vandalization of Government equipments , Bunkering , Hoarding , Dubious  middlemen, Sharp business practices , artificial scarcity , adulteration of petroleum  and mineral products and all form of illegalities  in the petroleum and mineral sector  are will be eliminated .

Speaking further , Mr ONUEGBU ,seized the platform to urge Imo citizens to address the issues relating to the above issue to the office of the coordinator /commissioner ,plot 4 Egbu road owerri Imo state.

