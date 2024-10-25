Historic Inauguration Of Councilors In Ezinihitte Mbaise: Nwachukwu Commits To Delivering Democracy’s Fruits

In a significant stride towards enhancing local governance, Hon. Chinedum Nwachukwu, the Executive Chairman of Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area (LGA) in Imo State, officially inaugurated and swore in 12 newly elected Councilors on October 15, 2024. The event, held at the LGA headquarters, marked a crucial step in fulfilling the constitutional framework of Nigeria’s three tiers of government.

During his inaugural address, Hon. Nwachukwu expressed his resolve to collaborate closely with the new Councilors to bring about the anticipated dividends of democracy for the residents of Ezinihitte Mbaise. He underscored the importance of synergy between the Executive and Legislative branches, emphasizing that such collaboration will foster development, peace, and unity within the community.

Nwachukwu pledged his commitment to uphold the “3R” agenda of the APC government, expressing gratitude to Governor Hope Uzodimma for prioritizing grassroots empowerment.

He also thanked LGA Party Chairman Mike Adindu, other party leaders, and the royal fathers of Ezinihittee Mbaise for their support.

Speaking on behalf of the Councilors, Deputy Speaker Hon. Echeta Stephen affirmed their allegiance to the people of Ezinihittee, regardless of political affiliations. “We are committed to working in unity with the Chairman to deliver the long-awaited dividends of democracy,” he stated. “Our legislative assembly will focus on developing laws that improve the quality of life in Ezinihittee. We won’t leave any stone unturned in our efforts to transform the LGA.”

Similarly, Hon. Mrs. Mgbechi Beason, the newly elected Speaker of the Council, assured constituents of her dedication to effective representation. She echoed the sentiment that great responsibility accompanies the opportunity to serve, stating, “To whom much is given, much is expected.”

The LGA’s APC Party Chairman, Hon. Mike Chinedu Adindu, encouraged the Councilors to focus on their accountability and responsibilities to their wards, urging them to avoid greed and prioritize the needs of their constituents. He emphasized the importance of legacy, peace, and collaboration with the Executive Chairman to meet their objectives.

Hon. Justice Ogu (JP), the APC Owerri Zonal Chairman, added his voice, urging the Councilors to prioritize infrastructure development, particularly road construction, and initiate beneficial community programs. He reminded the newly inaugurated members that the eyes of the community are upon them, and there are significant challenges ahead.

The 12 newly inaugurated Councilors of Ezinihitte Mbaise are:

– Hon. Mrs. Mgbechi Beason (Ife, Chokoneze, and Ogbodim Ward)

– Hon. Echeta Stephen (Eziudo Ward)

– Hon. Echezolachi Ajaa (Onicha Ward)

– Hon. Egwurugwu Vincent (Amumara Ward)

– Hon. Echegini Stanley (Onicha 2 Ward)

– Hon. Nwokia Sylvester (Onicha 3 Ward)

– Hon. Madukwe Theddeus (Onicha 1 Ward)

– Hon. Collins Osuagwu (Oboama / Umunama Ward)

– Hon. Benedict Chidiebere (Ihitte Ward)

– Hon. Ekwueme Chinedu (Okpofe and Ezeagubogu Ward)

– Hon. Austin Egnzoro (Udo and Obizi Ward)

– Hon. Chinwendu Donald Alozie (Itu Ward)

With expectations high, the new Councilors are poised to make a significant impact on the development of Ezinihittee Mbaise, demonstrating the promise of local governance in delivering tangible benefits to the community.