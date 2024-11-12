President 67-70 Veterans Welfare Association, Ukaegbu Extols  Emma Kanu For His Show Of Love At Chief Iwuanyanwu ‘s Burial 

By Amaechi Chidima

The President of the 67-70 Veterans Welfare Association, Hon. Dr . Emeka Sam Ukaegbu who also doubles as the Director of medical of the Missionaries Army Naval Air force Chaplaincy , has described the presence of Prince Emma Kanu , the younger brother of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (MNK) at the burial of Late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba) as a laudable One .

In a chat with News men , Hon . Ukaegbu though in a very sober mood expressed happiness that the Kanu’s family of Afaraukwu in Abia state recognise and appreciates the effort of the Late Elder Statesman, who also doubles as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World wide , Chief . Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who was recently laid to rest at his country home in Atta , Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state .

Hon. Ukaegbu seized the platform to remind citizens of the good works of the great Icon who he further described as , an industrialist , a bridge builder , an achiever , a philanthropist per excellence , mentor of so many great leaders in Igbo land , Grand Patron of 67-70 Veterans Welfare Association and Missionaries Army Naval Air force Chaplaincy.

Prince. Emma Kanu seized the platform to pay tributes to the family of the Late Icon and Patriach Late Chief lwuanyanwu. Prince Kanu , reiterated that Chief lwuanyanwu paid the supreme sacrifice in seeking for the release of MNK

Pouring eulogies Hon. Ukaegbu maintained that Chief Iwuanyanwu is always at the forefront of positive developments in Igboland and will be greatly missed by all.