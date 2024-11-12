President 67-70 Veterans Welfare Association, Ukaegbu Extols  Emma Kanu For His Show Of Love At Chief Iwuanyanwu ‘s Burial 

By Imo Trumpeta -
0
58

 

By Amaechi Chidima

The President of the 67-70 Veterans Welfare Association, Hon. Dr . Emeka Sam Ukaegbu who  also doubles as the  Director of medical of the  Missionaries Army  Naval Air force   Chaplaincy , has  described the presence of  Prince   Emma Kanu , the younger brother of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (MNK)  at the burial of  Late Chief Emmanuel  Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba) as a laudable One .

In a chat with News men , Hon . Ukaegbu though in a very sober mood expressed happiness that the  Kanu’s family  of Afaraukwu   in Abia state   recognise   and appreciates the effort of the Late Elder Statesman, who also doubles as the President General of Ohanaeze  Ndigbo World wide ,  Chief . Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu,  who was recently laid to rest at his country home in Atta , Ikeduru  Local Government Area of Imo state .

Hon. Ukaegbu seized  the platform to  remind  citizens of the good works of the  great Icon who he further  described as , an industrialist ,  a bridge builder , an achiever , a philanthropist per excellence ,  mentor of so many great leaders in Igbo land , Grand  Patron of 67-70 Veterans Welfare Association  and Missionaries  Army Naval  Air force Chaplaincy.

Prince. Emma Kanu seized the platform to pay tributes to the family of the Late Icon and Patriach Late  Chief lwuanyanwu. Prince Kanu  , reiterated that Chief lwuanyanwu paid the supreme sacrifice in seeking for the release of MNK

Pouring eulogies  Hon. Ukaegbu maintained that Chief  Iwuanyanwu is always at the forefront of positive developments in Igboland and will be greatly missed by all.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR