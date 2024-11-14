Catholic Priest Slumps, Dies After Football Sport In Imo

…Parishioners Mourn

People of Obokofia Catholic Church, in Egbema, Ohaji/ Egbema LGA of Imo and the residents of the area are yet to overcome the tragedy that hit them on Tuesday.

Reports available to Trumpeta have it that the parish priest who used to be part of the community’s football engagement died moments after he collapsed during a football event.

The Catholic Priest, who was the Parish Priest of St Anthony’s Catholic church, Obokofia, Egbema; Fr Emmanuel Chibuzor Anamanueze has reportedly died after slumping during a football game.

The Priest said to have been ordained five years ago slumped and gave up the ghost when rushed to a hospital.

Details of the event have it that he was a star player who always identified with the community and loved by all before his death. As part of his evangelism program, the late priest engaged in community activities including football.

His death has led to mourning session in the entire Obokofia Catholic Church and environs.