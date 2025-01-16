Popular Media And Public Relations Consultant, Dr Chuks Osuji, Extolled At Memorial Service

A heartfelt memorial service took place on Sunday 5th January 2025 at St James Anglican Church Ihitteafoukwu Ahiazu Mbaise LGA Imo state to honour the life and legacy of the late Dr. Chuks Osuji OON, a distinguished Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), renowned media and public relations consultant, and acclaimed author.

Attended by family, friends, colleagues, and admirers, the event celebrated the remarkable contributions Dr. Osuji made to the fields of communication and advocacy for the visually impaired.

Dr. Osuji a native of Umuoni Umueze Ihitteafoukwu Ekwereazu Ahiazu Mbaise LGA Imo state, passed away on 15th March, 2023 at the age of 88 was celebrated not only for his professional accomplishments but also for his resilience and unwavering spirit. Despite facing the challenges of visual impairment , he emerged as a leading voice in Public Relations, shaping the landscape of media in Nigeria with his innovative approaches and dedication to social justice.

The memorial service featured poignant tributes from colleagues, friends, and members of the NIPR , media practitioners and other professional bodies including the Knights of St Christopher.

In his eulogy, NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku praised Dr. Osuji as a “beacon of hope and an inspiration to many,” highlighting his commitment to mentoring young professionals in the industry. “His passion for excellence and dedication to uplifting others was unparalleled. He turned his challenges into triumphs, paving the way for those who follow.”

Among the attendees was Mr. Ever. Bezze Nwosu the Chairman of Imo Chapter of NIPR who represented the National President Dr. Ike Neliaku

Dr. Osuji’s contributions as an author were also celebrated. His writings, which often explored themes of resilience, equality, and the power of communication, have left a lasting impression on both the literary and professional communities.

Some of his books are:

1) The imperatives of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction.

2) Nigerian women in politics: past, present and future.

3) Approach to practical politics.

4) His Royal Highness.

5) Foundation of Igbo Traditional and culture.

6) political public Relations.

7) Dynamics of public Relations.

8) The ugly citizen ( a novel).

9) Barack Obama: The making of first African American president.

10) what is Ikenga.

11) Community Leadership and Rural Development.

12) HIV/ AIDS : The unwanted inheritance.

13) Owerri Mayhem: A Revolution at noon.

14) Research Methodology.

15) Principles of Public Relations.

In his sermon at the well attended memorial service, the preacher Ven. Jasper Nwokeorie of Afikpo Anglican Diocese described late Dr Osuji as a man with a good heart. He encouraged his children to live on the legacies left behind for them by their father.

The Venerable admonished the congregation to live a godly life as no one knows when death will come.

The service featured musical tributes, emotional readings and a multimedia presentation showcasing Dr. Osuji’s career highlights and personal milestones.

Many attendees were visibly moved by the stories shared, illustrating not only his professional achievements but also his deep commitment to family and community.

As the founder of Opinion Research and Communication located at 54 Mbaise Road Owerri, Imo state, he was known for his innovative approach to media strategy and brand communication helping countless organizations and individuals enhance their public image and connect effectively with audience.

He was a recipient of many awards including the Prestigious National Honors Award : Order of the Niger OON by former President Oluesegun Obasanjo.

Other awards were:

Imo Heroes Award by Mezie Imo Movement and NUJ Imo state Council.

Award of Pillar of Ihitteafoukwu by Ihitteafoukwu Women Association, Owerri branch.

Illustrious Son Award by Umuoni Aladinma Ihitteafoukwu Ekwereazu Ahiazu Mbaise and many other.

Speaking on behalf of the family his first child Mrs Kelechi Osuji Ikemefuna described their father as a man of strength, integrity and transparency who loved his community by never forgetting his humble beginnings and those who helped him along the way.

“My dad left a legacy of respect and honor. His name is recognized beyond boundaries of this country. The life he led was one of kindness, straightforwardness and perseverance.” she said.

Dr. Chuks Osuji is survived by his wife

Lady Charity Osuji,four children:

Mrs. Kelechi Osuji Ikemefuna,

Mr. Ndidi Osuji

Mrs. Chisoromije Okoye

Mr. Akanna Osuji, five grand children and many other relations