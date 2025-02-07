 End Of Road For Bike Thief

By Peter Uzoma

Following incessant bike snatching at the Orogwe/ Ohii junction in Owerri West, commuters who returned home for the Yuletide saw hell getting to their destinations.

The category of commuters who felt the pains more were those who had to arrive the said junction late at night from their destinations because most motorcycle riders closed shop as early as 6pm just to escape the wrath of bike snatchers who raided the junction regularly.

However, last Tuesday was a black Tuesday for a motorcycle thief as luck ran against him after he had successfully disconnected a bike and was almost driving away with it.

A source, who pleaded anonymity told this Reporter that the thief was already in motion with his loot when a little boy who had been watching the drama drew the attention of the owner of the lady’s machine, ” aunty, somebody has removed your machine”, the boy yielded.

This brought commotion as other okada riders started their machines and gave the thief a chase, who on sensing danger had to drop the bike but he was unlucky.

The angry mob gave the thief a chase and apprehended him even as he ran into a nearby bush. He was caught and brought to the scene of crime.

The thief, in his late thirties with tattoo all over his hand from wrist to shoulder, brandishing an expensive wrist watch and smartly dressed.

On interrogation, he confessed how many times he had visited the area and had field days.

It would be recalled that last December over ten motorcycles were snatched from their owners many who are still nursing various degrees of wounds till date for trying to put up resistance.