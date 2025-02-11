Billionaire Labour Party Chieftain, Basil Maduka Appreciates Uzodimma’s Developmental  Strides

Akpodim Ezinihitte Mbaise-born Business Mogul and billionaire Chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo state, Sir Basil Maduka has expressed immense happiness over what he called Governor Hope Uzodimma’s massive developmental strides across local government areas in the state.

In an encounter with news men in Owerri recently, Basil Maduka who majorly, sponsored the 2023 LP Imo state governorship campaigns, pointed at the ongoing rehabilitation of urban roads, particularly, the Owerri capital city urban roads and the massive work going on at the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre (former IICC) as well as the ongoing Orashi independent electricity power plant project in the Ohaji/Egbema local government area of the state. He expressed immense happiness over the ongoing reconstruction of the Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia road, the ongoing construction of Assumpa Flyover within Owerri capital city, the ongoing reconstruction of the Imo Concorde hotel and ongoing reconstruction of the Oru-Mgbe-Akokwa-Ogah road.

Sir Basil Maduka further, observed that Governor Uzodimma had also, sincerely placed the welfare of Imo civil servants top in his priority list. He commended the governor for ensuring that workers in the state get their salaries promptly at the end of the month.

The Labour Party Chieftain who also, majorly financed the 2023 Labour Party Presidential election in lmo state, averred that health, sports and education sectors have also, received impressive attention in lmo state

According to Sir Basil Maduka, in politics, what matters is not the political party any one belongs to but, what comes out of politics for the betterment of lives of generality of the people.

He argued that it is of no use going into politics, if the lives of one’s people cannot be improved as according to him, greed, stealing, acquisition, selfishness and politics of the stomach infrastructure should be jettisoned.

” I therefore, sincerely appreciate and support efforts by Governor Hope Uzodimma so far to take Imo state to greater infrastructure hubs before the end of his tenure. Praying to God to sustain him, Basil Maduka concluded.