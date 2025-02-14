Customs Intercepts Massive Arms, Ammunition In Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service, NSC, has handed over various arms and ammunition smuggled into the country that it intercepted from the Lagos airport.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, stated that some of the importers of the assault weapons have been convicted while other cases are still undergoing court process.

He stated this on Thursday while handing over a total of 1,599 assorted arms and 2, 298 live cartridges to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, NCCSALW

Adeniyi disclosed that 11 suspects connected to the arms trafficking network were also handed over for further investigation and possible prosecution.

According to him, the Nigeria Customs Service has reinforced its core mandate of protecting the nation’s borders through targeted anti-smuggling operations and precise intelligence-driven interventions.

The CG noted that the NCS has played a frontline role in maintaining national security by intercepting illegal arms and ammunition.

On his part, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, commended the collaborative efforts between Customs and other arms-bearing agencies.

The NCCSALW Director General, Johnson Kokumo, who represented the NSA, reiterated the government’s commitment to preventing the circulation of illicit arms.