Hon Victor Osigwe (Ikeoha) Has No Problems With Imo House Of Assembly Members -Ikeoha Media Team(IMT)

…He Didn’t Grant White-Paper And Lead Express Newspapers Any Interviews On Ndegwu Eze-Elect Issue

The attention of the Ikeoha Media Team(IMT) has been drawn to malicious publications on the front pages of WHITE-PAPER and LEAD EXPRESS newspapers with the caption “Ndegwu Eze-elect: Owerri West Chairman accused of rubbishing Assembly’s C’ttee resolution.

“Insists Ishiuba remains Eze-elect”.

The said publications are not only malicious but were aimed at defaming the person of Hon Victor Osigwe (Ikeoha), the Executive Chairman of Owerri West and rubbish his hard earned integrity.

To put the records straight, Hon Victor Osigwe never granted any interviews to any tabloid or person as portrayed by the White-Paper and LEAD Express newspapers in their frontpages which sponsors aimed at pitching Hon Osigwe against members of the House Committee which recently looked into the Ndegwu Ezeship election which had since produced Dr Nicholas Ishiuba Ojinnaka as her Eze-elect.

For the records, on the 5th of November, 2022, the Ndegwu Community after an election supervised by an ISIEC Commissioner, Security personnels, representatives of Eze Ejiogu of Umunwoha autonomous Community and the Press, had joyously presented Dr Ishiuba as their Eze-elect to Hon Victor Osigwe at Council headquarters who then was the SOLAD of Owerri West.

Since the said well monitored and highly organized election was held and the presentation of the winner(Ishiuba)since then till date there has not been any protest until recently.

From the above, it beats one’s imagination that Hon Victor Osigwe should be dragged into a matter he had since dealt with years ago as a SOLAD talk less quoting him as deriding Members of the Imo House of Assembly who are all honourable men.

Our Principal Hon Victor Osigwe (Ikeoha) is a fine gentle man who respects personalities as well as the rules of law. His peaceful disposition should not be taken for granted to a point of denigrating his personality by falsehood.

The Ikeoha Media Team(IMT) wishes to use this medium to appeal to our colleagues to be wary of being used as instruments of destruction in the hands of attention seekers who would want to destroy their fellow beings out of envy.

For emphasis, the IMT dissociates her Principal ( Hon Victor Osigwe, Ikeoha) from the malicious White-Paper and LEAD Express newspapers reports because as a highly responsible character he can’t make statements that would put him at daggers drawn with the Honourable members.