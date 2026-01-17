Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

UZODIMMA SETS UP COMMITTEE TO REHABILITATE COMMUNITIES RAVAGED BY INSECURITY IN OKIGWE AXIS

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has inaugurated a Fact-Finding and Implementation Committee to spearhead the rehabilitation of communities affected by years of insecurity in the Okigwe axis of the state, covering Okigwe, Onuimo and Ehime Mbano Local Government Areas.

The Governor said the move follows the successful containment of criminal activities that had disrupted social and economic life in the area and displaced many residents.

“Having successfully addressed the insecurity that once plagued the Okigwe axis, it is now imperative to move decisively toward the recovery and restoration of communities that were badly affected,” Uzodimma said at the inauguration ceremony at the government house, Owerri. “Peace must translate into healing, rebuilding and renewed confidence among our people.”

The committee is chaired by His Eminence, Dr. Samuel C. Kanu Uche, Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, and is composed of eminent leaders drawn from across the Okigwe Senatorial Zone, reflecting a deliberate effort to ensure credibility, inclusiveness and community ownership of the process.

According to the Governor, the committee’s mandate is to conduct a thorough assessment of damage to homes, businesses, public infrastructure and livelihoods, and to propose practical and sustainable measures that will guide the state government in executing a comprehensive rehabilitation programme.

“This is not just a fact-finding mission. It is also an implementation-driven assignment,” Uzodimma said. “We expect clear, actionable recommendations that will enable the government to intervene promptly and effectively in restoring normal life to these communities.”

He urged residents of affected communities to cooperate fully with the committee by providing accurate and timely information, stressing that credible data would be critical to ensuring that assistance reaches those who genuinely need it.

“I appeal to our people to speak truthfully and work with this committee. This exercise is for your benefit, and your cooperation will determine how effective the intervention will be,” the Governor added.

Uzodimma reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, noting that security remains the foundation upon which development is built.

“The Government of Imo State will never relent in its responsibility to protect lives and property. We remain resolute in ensuring that peace is sustained and that our people can go about their lawful activities without fear,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of members of the committee, Dr. Uche thanked the Governor for the confidence reposed in them and assured that the assignment would be carried out with diligence, fairness and sensitivity to the plight of affected communities.

“We recognise the pain and losses our people have suffered, and we will approach this responsibility with the seriousness and compassion it deserves,” Uche said. “Our goal is to present findings and recommendations that will truly help the government to rebuild lives and communities.”

For some years, parts of the Okigwe axis had witnessed violent attacks, arson, destruction of public facilities and disruption of economic activities by bandits, forcing many residents to flee their homes. However, sustained security operations by government forces have led to the return of safety, peace and order and the return of residents to their homes.

The establishment of the rehabilitation committee signals a shift from emergency security response to long-term recovery and development, aimed at restoring confidence, reviving local economies and preventing a relapse into instability.

Governor Uzodimma said his administration would continue to work with security agencies, community leaders and development partners to ensure that peace is consolidated and translated into tangible improvements in the lives of the people.

