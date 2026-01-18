ADC FOR BETTER NIGERIA welcomes H.E. Chief Achike Udenwa (Onwa Imo) and H.E. Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha (Omenkahuranya) to the AFRICAN DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS.
With the entrant of political giants like you, a continued progress and successful moments will be achieved together. Congratulations.
We also congratulate the ADC STATE WORKING COMMITTEE purposefully led by the chairman Prof. James Okoroma for a successful and eventful STAKEHOLDERS MEETING. Your hard work and collaboration truly made a difference. More grease to your elbow
ADC!!! for better Nigeria.
FOR BETTER NIGERIA!!! ADC.
Engr Iyke Okomah
Director General.
Sir Frank Akubue
Director of Publicity.
