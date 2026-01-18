Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

NZE AKATAKA I OF AGBALA JOINS ADC, STRENGTHENS PARTY IN IMO

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Imo State has recorded another major political development with the formal admission of Nze Charles Asika Agoh, Akataka I of Agbala, into the party.

Nze Akataka officially joined the ADC at his OAU Ward (Obibi,Agbala,Ulakwo) in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, where he was warmly received by party leaders and members at both the ward and local government levels.

The event was attended by the Owerri North LGA Chairman of ADC, Arch. Chiwiike Ohale, alongside LGA and ward executives. The formal registration was conducted by the Ward Secretary, Hon. Okechukwu Muruako, after which the Ward Chairman, Comrade Stanley Nzewuike (Comrade Zuma), presented Nze Akataka with his ADC membership card.

Several party leaders and stakeholders were also present, including the National Vice Chairman, ADC South East, Sir Bon Unachukwu, Chief J.C. Nwachukwu, Nze Lawrence Biaduo, Chief Henry Ekpe, Hon. Maxwell Nlemadim (Weba), and Sir Owelle Evans Williams, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Sir Bon Unachukwu described Nze Akataka’s decision to join the ADC as a strong endorsement of the party’s vision and leadership, noting that the party continues to attract individuals with proven records in leadership, enterprise, and community service.

In his response, Nze Akataka expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded him and stated that his decision was informed by the ADC’s commitment to people centred governance, internal democracy, and sustainable development. He pledged to contribute actively to strengthening the party in Owerri North and across Imo State.

A respected community leader from Agbala Autonomous Community, Owerri North LGA, Nze Akataka is a trained administrator with an MSc in Security Management from the University of Denver, Colorado, USA. He is a graduate member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) and a Certified Protection Professional (CPP) of ASIS International.

An international businessman with strong community ties, he is also widely recognised for his philanthropic engagements in Nigeria and the diaspora. He previously served as President of the Nigeria Valley Men Club, a respected association of Nigerian men resident in the Antelope Valley area of Southern California, USA.

His entry into the ADC is regarded as a strategic addition to the party’s growing structure in Owerri North and a further indication of the ADC’s expanding influence across Imo State.

ADC — Arise and Shine

Ihezie Dede Walax✍️

