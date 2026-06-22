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MARGINALIZED NO MORE: NGOR OKPALA MUST SPEAK WITH ONE VOICE

_..The Hour Of Silence Is Over, The Season Of Excuse Has Ended_

The hour of silence is over. The season of excuses has ended.

For too long, Ngor Okpala has been treated as the forgotten child of Owerri Zone. Our territory is disputed, our history is rewritten, and our rightful place at the table is denied. That era must end now.

We have watched with dismay as OZAC pushes its governorship agenda while brazenly ceding Ngor Okpala to Mbaise Nation. That is not politics. That is historical fraud. Let the facts stand: Umuneke Ngor was capital of Owerri LGA until May 1989. The military merger Ngor Okpala and Aboh Mbaise to created a Federal Constituency, is not a new identity. Ngor Okpala is Ngor Okpala.

We have been here before. In 1999, the same attempt was made to seize both federal seats, by Mbaise, Ngor Okpala answered with unity and sent Hon. Greg Egu to the House of Representatives. That same spirit must rise today. We can do it again.

Senatorial representation has eluded us for cycles while others consolidate power. Yet from this marginalisation, Ngor Okpala has produced one clear voice for this moment:

MAZI DR. CHIMA MATTHEW AMADI.

The Only Senatorial Candidate Ngor Okpala Can Call Its Own.

He is not a bystander. He is not a placeholder. Mazi Dr. Chima Matthew Amadi is the product of Ngor Okpala’s intellectual depth, moral strength, and political consciousness. In him, we see the answer to years of denial.

Ngor Okpala is not short of capacity. We are home to legal giants, professors, technocrats, clergy, traditional rulers, and seasoned administrators. But capacity without unity is wasted energy. While others plot in unison, we debate in isolation. That must change.

This is our call to action:

1. Unite now, behind our son, Mazi Dr. Chima Matthew Amadi.

2. Speak with one voice, no more scattered endorsements.

3. Reject crumbs from those who seek to buy our silence.

The political tide is shifting. Ngor Okpala’s moment is here. We either take it together, or we lose it again to those who already wrote us off.

No more marginalisation. No more spectators. Ngor Okpala must lead.

By Hon Vitalis Uzoma Opara

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