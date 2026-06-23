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IDEATO NORTH CONSTITUENTS SALUTE OKEY UDEZE’S UNIQUE REPRESENTATION; COMMISSIONING OF WATER PROJECT

…AS AKWU/OWERRE WARD EMERGES CHAMPION OF OHIZU UNITY CUP FOOTBALL COMPETITION

The people of Owerre Akokwa in Akwu/Owerre Ward, Ideato North Local Government Area, witnessed a historic and joyous occasion on Sunday, June 21, 2026, as the Solar-Powered Water Borehole Project facilitated by the Member representing Ideato North State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Udeze Ernest Okechukwu (Okey Is Okay), was officially commissioned.

The project, which is one of several constituency projects attracted and executed by Hon. Udeze across various communities in Ideato North, is aimed at providing a sustainable and reliable source of clean water for the people of Owerre Akokwa and its surrounding communities. The initiative reflects on improving the welfare and living standards of his constituents through impactful and people-oriented projects.

The solar-powered borehole was officially commissioned by the South East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, alongside the Imo State APC Chairman, Hon. Austin Onyedebelu, and the Executive Chairman of Ideato North Local Government Area, Arc. Hon. Chukwunonso Okpareke. Other distinguished political leaders, party executives, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders were also present to witness the event.

Speaking during the commissioning, the dignitaries commended Udeze for his visionary leadership and dedication to grassroots development. They described the project as a tangible proof to responsive representation and urged other public office holders to emulate his obligations to delivering meaningful dividends of democracy to the people.

Members of the host community expressed profound appreciation to the lawmaker for remembering the needs of the people and providing a lasting solution to their water challenges. They assured him of their continued support and prayers as he continues to champion development across Ideato North.

Meanwhile, the Ohizu Unity Cup football competition on Sunday, June 21, 2026 reached a thrilling climax as Akwu/Owerre Ward emerged champions after an exciting display of football talent, sportsmanship, and community spirit.

The grand finale, which attracted political leaders, community stakeholders, youths, and football enthusiasts from across Ideato North Local Government Area, was widely celebrated as a successful platform for fostering unity and youth engagement.

The tournament was solely sponsored by the member representing Ideato North State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Udeze Ernest Okechukwu, fondly called “Okey is Okay”.

Respective speakers at the event commended Okey Udeze, for what they described as his unique and people-oriented representation. They noted that the Unity Cup has not only provided an avenue for discovering sporting talents but has also strengthened peace, harmony, and social cohesion among the various communities in the constituency.

The constituents praised the lawmaker’s commitment to youth development and grassroots empowerment, describing the tournament as a reflection of his vision for an inclusive and progressive Ideato North.

In their remarks, community leaders urged youths to continue embracing peace and constructive engagements, while expressing optimism that the annual competition would grow into a major sporting event capable of producing future football stars.

According to Hon. Udeze, the competition was organized in loving memory of the late Hon. Christopher Ohizu and aimed at fostering peace, unity, and healthy interaction among the youths across the constituency.

The thrilling final match was contested between Akwu/Owerre Ward and Izuogu Ward II, with Akwu/Owerre Ward delivering an outstanding performance to secure a convincing 3–0 victory, thereby emerging champions of the 2026 Ohizu Unity Cup.

Dignitaries at the event were:

Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, National Vice Chairman, APC South-East, Chief Austin Onyedebelu, APC Chairman, Imo State, Hon. Evaristus Onyeocha, Commissioner for Sports, Imo State, Hon. Ikechukwu Umeh, APC National Ex-Officio, Arc. Chukwunonso Okpareke, Executive Chairman, Ideato North LGA, Hon. Chigozie Unogu, APC Chairman, Ideato North, Hon. Henry Agbasonu, Member representing Ezinihitte Mbaise State Constituency, Chief Bartholomew Ogbuagu, Hon. Dora C., Special Adviser to the Governor on Door-to-Door Mobilization, Hon. Love Udensi, Hon. Charity Nwankwo, Hon. Gloria Mbadiwe, Hon. Barr. Ifeoma Umeh, Special Adviser to the Governor on Poverty Alleviation, among others.

Trophies, and other awards were presented immediately at the field.

PRIZE DISTRIBUTION:

-Champions – Akwu/Owerre Ward: ₦1,500,000 (One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira)

-Runners-Up – Izuogu Ward II: ₦1,000,000 (One Million Naira)

-Third Place – Umuokwara/Umuezeaga Ward: ₦500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira)

Consolation Prizes:

The remaining eleven participating wards received ₦100,000 each, amounting to a total of ₦1,100,000, in recognition of their participation and commitment throughout the competition.

Individual Awards:

-Best Goalkeeper: ₦30,000

-Best Player of the Tournament: ₦30,000

-Highest Goal Scorer: ₦30,000

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