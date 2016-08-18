IT WILL BE A CALAMITY IF IGBO CULTURE DIES – Eze Ndudiri Orji



by Amaechi Kingsley

A custodian of the Igbo cultural heritage, traditional ruler of Amagbor in Ihitte Ezinihitte LGA of Imo state, HRH Eze Myke Ndudiri Orji has said that it will be unfortunate if Igbo language, Culture and traditional practices die in this generation or the next.

The monarch, stated this during this years Iriji Mbaise (new yam festival) celebration held at his palace in Amagbor, Ihitte Ezinihitte Mbaise.

The royal father stressed that Iriji Mbaise which comes annually on the 15th of August was a traditional practice handed down from generations before and its celebration reflects thanks giving to God Almighty for bountiful havest, good health in mind and body as they pray for subsequent festival.

Eze Ndudiri Orji debunked allegations linking Iriji to fetish practices, stressing that Christians who are involved in the celebration cease the opportunity to thank God Almighty for making their most valued crop flourish and blossom. He advised everyone in Imo State to embrace agriculture so as to ensure food security and employment.