The Ikemba Umunwaoha Ofo-Ise Unity Football Tournament 2017 Kicks Off

By Innocent Osuoha

As a way of complementing government’s efforts on grassroot soccer promotion, a philanthropist and community leader, Chief Dr Ebere Uneze (Ikemba Umu-nwaoha ofo-ise) from Amakohia-Ubi autonomous community in Owerri- west local government area has floated a soccer championship for the five communities that make up Umunwaoha ofo-ise in the Owerri- west.

The competition tagged “Ikemba Umunwaoha unity tournament 2017” will bring together Ohii, Orogwe, Ndegwu, Amakohia Ubi and Irete autonomous communities vying for honours from 29th October 2017 to 2nd December 2017 at the community school, Orogwe Owerri West where all matches will be played.

According to the co-coordinator of the championship, Hon Samson Ogbos the grand finale ceremony and final match will take place on the 28th December, 2017 at community school, Amakohia-Ubi, the donor’s home community school by 3 pm.

Hon Ogbos said the opening ceremony will come up on Sunday 29th October, 2017, at Orogwe by 3pm during which Orogwe takes on Ohii would look like a carnival. He then urged soccer lovers to avail themselves of the opportunity and watch soccer at its best.