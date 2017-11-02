ASJ Academy Lauds Nwakali’s Super Eagles Invitation



Imo State and particularly, ASJ Football Academy have been in a joyous mood following the Super Eagles call-up of one of their protégé Chidiebere Nwakali. The 2013 U-17 World Cup winner was handed his first senior national team call-up, making the 24 man list of players who will engage the Fennec foxes of Algeria in the final Matchday of the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers and then face Argentina in a tune-up game billed to hold in Russia.

Director of ASJ Academy, Mr. Emeka Amajiriaku in a chart with Trumpeta sports desk on the development noted that players and management of the Academy are ecstatic about the invitation of Nwakali to join the Super Eagles for the two games in November. He remarked “it is a great honour to have Chidiebere Nwakali in the Super Eagles at this time, we are happy because Chidiebere Nwakali is a role model to many kids in his community and beyond and this has given them the hope that hard work eventually pays off.”

Chidiebere Nwakali was part of the ASJ Football Academy, which is domiciled in his hometown, Eziobodo and has since been signed to Manchester City. He currently plies his trade with Norwegian outfit Sogndal Fotball.

Amajiriaku, however, revealed that the Academy is working hard to see more lads grow into national team material, stressing that Former U-17 skipper Kelechi Nwakali who co-incidentally is the younger brother of Chidiebere will also make the Super Eagles cut one day.

Here him: “We are working hard every day and putting a lot of lads through in their football career. We believe the way we are handling the boys and their business is bringing us goodwill, and that spare of goodwill will give us the opportunity to produce more youngsters who will also represent Nigeria in all cadres.”