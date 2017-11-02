The governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has, on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the State, joyfully felicitate with an illustrious son of the State, Igboland and Nigeria at large, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, MFR, Aha-eji-ega-mba, on the worthy Celebration of his 75th Birthday.

The governor recalled that Chief Iwuanyanwu has remained in Nigeria Politics for decades without blemish, and noted that his life story has remained that of success in all ramifications.

He said that the tremendous and enviable Contributions and achievements of Chief Iwuanyanwu in Politics, business, publishing, sports, philanthropy, Aviation, Construction and so on, have marked him out as fulfilled Nigerian.

According to Governor Okorocha, Chief Iwuanyanwu’s large heartedness and detribalized Politics not only qualified him as a statesman, but also endeared him to most Nigerians.

He described Chief Iwuanyanwu as a blessing to his generation and generations yet unborn, and added that at 75, Chief Iwuanyanwu could raise his finger to be counted as someone who has devoted his time and resources to the service of God and that of humanity.

It is the prayer of the governor that the flames of the light of oneness, selflessness, tolerance and hardwork which Chief Iwuanyanwu has lit would remain aglow, to the glory of God, the governor wishes Aha-eji-ega-mba more fruitful years ahead.

Meanwhile, the governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has received with rude shock the sad news of the death of the first son of the leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Mr. Jide Tinubu at a very young age.

The governor regretted that the young Tinubu died at a time he was expected to join the father to continue to contribute to the Nation’s growth and development.

The governor, on behalf of the people of Imo State and the Rescue Mission Government he heads, expressed his heartfelt sympathy and urged the APC leader to take heart and bear the great loss with courage.

The governor equally prayed that the gentle soul of Mr. Jide Tinubu should rest in perfect peace.