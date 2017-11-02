Imo FRSC has no ambulance for its operations

By Stevenie Michaels

An official of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)in Imo State has disclosed that the command has no ambulance in its fleet.this was disclosed by Mr F.E.Everest at the flag _off of the Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance in Owerri at the week end,described the situation as pathetic “It is pathetic that we have no single Ambulance in Imo state”said Mr Everest who represented the commission at the event.

He said that saving lfe is the responsibility of every one tho that the commission was saving lives in line with its mandate,over loading, making or answering calls why driving,over speeding,wrong overtaken, poor state of vehicle, and excessive intake of alcohol, among others are some of the causes of road crash as he highlighted.

He commended the effort of Chief (Engr) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who set up the intervention Ambulance to assist in reducing the work load of the Road safety corps, especially during the”ember months”. Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, The founder of the organization said that the major aim of the IWUANYAWU NATIONAL AMBULANCE was to complement the effort of the FSRC in ensuring that the lives of the people especially the accident victims are saved.He thanked the volunteers of the organization for accepting to be part of the movement.

In his address, the National Coordinator of the organization, Mr Chinedu Naofor,said the Ambulance was dedicated to the advancement of Peace, health and safety and to alleviate human suffering. He listed the numerous include blood transfusion center for Imo,numerous free medical tests and treatment all over the country. Sponsorship of seminars and sensitization programs, He encouraged students and other persons to enroll as volunteers to gain experience