Iyie commends Education Minister, Anwuka for creating employment for Oguta youths

Tunji Adedeji

Comr. Uche. Chukwu Iyie, the Imo State Coordinator of the Citizen Grass root (RENI) has commended Professor Anthony Anwuka the Minister of State for Education of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, yesterday for helping to reduce the number of idle youths in Oguta council area by providing them with gainful employments in various Federal Ministries.

Comr.Uche Chukwu, who made the commendation while briefing newsmen recently at Concord hotel, Owerri observed that Prof Anwuka’s efforts have helped to reduce the unemployment rate in the state.

“This singular act of providing various cadres of jobs opportunity for Dozens of youths in the council area is a clear indication that you are a lover of the youths and it shows that you are a selfless leader, he said.

The Afor Egbuoma market Development committee Chairman advised Oguta youths to never relent in their support for their big brother Anwukah who was one time Dean, Faculty of Education, Imo State University Owerri, 1993 –1994 and also the Vice Chancellor of the University for 5-yrs during ex-governor Achike Udenwa’s regime. Prof. Anthony Anwaku was the National President, Curriculum Organization of Nigeria (1990-1994) and Member, Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASDC) United States of America assuring that he would always support the state government in creating employment for the people of the state.

Iyie as fondly called by friends also applauded the efforts of the governor Rocha’s Okorocha in the last six and half years he had governed the state, saying that he has brought good governance and abundant dividends of democracy to the people of the state.