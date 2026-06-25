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Ideato South Witnesses Developmental Renaissance Under Okechukwu Okwara

***Councillor Ikebundu Shines

The Executive Chairman of Ideato South Local Government Area, Hon. Okechukwu “Morocco” Okwara, has continued to receive widespread commendation from residents, community leaders, students, traditional rulers and other stakeholders for what many have described as his people-oriented leadership and remarkable developmental strides across the council area.

The commendations came during a recent fact-finding and assessment visit to the local government by an independent team, which had the opportunity to interact with various groups and beneficiaries of the administration’s projects and programmes. Coincidentally, the leadership of Orlu Zone Students of K.O. Mbadiwe University, Ideato, was at the council headquarters to express gratitude to the chairman for the provision of a solar-powered borehole that has significantly addressed water scarcity challenges within the university community and surrounding areas. Also, leaders of the Special Citizens Association in Ideato South applauded the chairman for his continuous support and welfare interventions targeted at their members and families.

As part of the assessment exercise, Hon. Okwara personally conducted the team round the council secretariat where several infrastructural improvements were inspected. Among the projects observed were two newly installed solar-powered electricity substations and the upgrading of an existing one, providing stable electricity supply to offices and departments within the council headquarters. The team also inspected a newly constructed staff convenience facility, an office complex under construction, and the nearly completed hospital complex attracted through the intervention of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s 3R administration among other achievements.

The assessment team later proceeded to Umuakam/Umuago Ward where the chairman commissioned a constituency project executed under the supervision of the councillor representing the ward, Rt. Hon. Johnbosco Ikebundu. The councillor had earlier facilitated the renovation of the Nkwo Umuakam Market through the State Constituency Intervention Programme, earning him accolades from constituents who described him as a grassroots-oriented representative committed to community development.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the Chairman of the Ideato South Traditional Rulers Council and Eze Nchancha-Agu of Umuakam, alongside other community leaders, praised Hon. Okwara’s administration for numerous projects and interventions spread across the local government. They highlighted the grading and rehabilitation of rural roads, installation of solar-powered street lights in various communities, renovation of magistrate courtrooms and offices, and the restoration of electricity to Dimagu Community through the refurbishment of an abandoned transformer that had left the area in darkness for over 18 years.

Other notable achievements attributed to the administration include the construction of a residential apartment for an indigent woman, completion of a building project initiated by a deceased ward chairman, acquisition of a mini-bus for local government operations, and the reduction of the council’s debt profile through the payment of over N19 million in outstanding obligations, including garnishee debts.

The administration has also made significant investments in healthcare and youth empowerment. Over 2,000 indigenes have been enrolled in the Imo State Health Insurance Scheme with premiums fully paid by the local government, while more than 140 residents have been engaged as ad-hoc staff within the council administration. In addition, over 400 youths from Ideato South have been enlisted into the Imo State Vigilante Initiative, providing employment opportunities and strengthening community security.

Responding to the accolades, Hon. Okwara attributed the successes recorded by his administration to the visionary leadership and developmental policies of Governor Hope Uzodimma, who he described as his mentor. He reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining projects and programmes that would continue to improve the welfare of the people and accelerate development across Ideato South Local Government Area.

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