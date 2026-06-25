Spread the love

EDC DIRECTOR, CHIEF EDUCATION OFFICER TO APPEAR BEFORE GOVERNMENT PANNEL OVER ALLEGED EMBEZZLEMENT OF MONEY, EXTORTION AND GROSS MISCONDUCT .

BY OKEY ALOZIE

Imo State Ministry of Education (Primary and Secondary) want to bring sanity in the system by blocking all the financial loopholes as well sanctioning all its officials that are found guilty of committing crime or partake in any form financial impropriacy.

Against this back drop, the Director in-charge of Examination Development Centre (EDC), Chief Education Officer and many other officers alleged to have committed blunder are to appear before the panel of enquiry setup by the Honourable Commissioner for Education (Primary and Secondary) Prof. B.T.O. Ikegwuoha.

The panel started operation few days ago and will submit its report soonest.

Source from the Ministry hinted that the suspects were alleged to have dented the image of the Ministry and were invited to appear before the panel to defend themselves and prove their innocence.

It could be recalled that before now, the commissioner set up verification panel for principals and staff of Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB) and those who did not honour the invitation of the panel were sanctioned.

At the end of the panel, we gathered, many principals, got demotion letters to serve as class room teachers and others were suspended.

Prof. B.T.O. Ikegwuoha has vowed to stop at nothing in making sure that the system is fully sanitized, adding that every staff working under him must surely behave well.

Our roving reporter who visited the state secretariat Tuesday observed that many staff of SEMB and that of Ministry of Education are now in panic mood.

We further observed that those who have been misbehaving before now, have vowed to turn a new-leaf in order to be out of trouble and to avoid attracting the commissioner’s wrath on themselves.

About The Author