A young woman known as Miss Favour Vincent has explained reasons why she colluded with her boyfriend, a suspected army personnel and others in police net to fake her kidnap and extort millions from her grandmother.

Favour who was paraded by police in Owerri confessed that her rich Granny does not cater for their needs hence the plot to fake her abduction

The Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command arrested a seventeen-year-old girl, Favour Vincent, who allegedly colluded with her boyfriend, Emeka Godwin, a serving army officer, to plan her own kidnap.

Also arrested in connection to the case are Favour’s immediate elder sister, Perpetua (19), alongside three other suspects – Amarach Victor (22), Hygenius Ofoegbu (31), and Vitalis Opara (24). Enwerem explained that while the five suspects were rounded up by their operatives, the army officer who received the ransom is yet to be arrested as at the time of the report.

The police PRO, Andrew Enwerem said, “Miss Favour Vincent, and his boyfriend (Godwin) conspired to fake her kidnap with the intent to collect a ransom of N5m from her Togolese grandmother.

“The suspects eventually collected N500,000 as ransom which was received by the purported boyfriend army officer. He immediately fled with the money.

The command on receiving the news of the kidnap, made efforts to rescue the victim and arrested the suspects.”

Enwerem said that in the course of investigations, it was discovered that Favour and her elder sister, with the aid of the other suspects, planned, executed the kidnapping and successfully collected the ransom.

“The girl confessed to the crime and the command is on the trail of the purported army officer. Investigation is ongoing with a view to charging them to court”.

Giving reasons for her action, Favour confessed that she planned her kidnap in order to get money from her grandmother whom she accused of neglecting her and her siblings.

Our grandmother is very rich but she doesn’t take care of us. She gives money to outsiders but she refuses to give to us.

“My sister and I along with Emeka (Godwin) planned the kidnap. It was my boyfriend who received the N500,000. After he collected the money. He ran away and his phone line no longer went through”, she added.