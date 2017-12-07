Demolition Fever Hits New Market Owerri

By Okey Alozie

Governor Rochas Okorocha’s Special Taskforce on demolition in Imo State has sent danger signals to new market Traders in Owerri.

According to our source, the demolition bulldozers will on the 15th of December 2017 swing into full action to crush down all the shops and structures at the market.

Trumpeta gathered that the demolition exercise would have taken place over the weekend but the Governor decided to show mercy on the traders who pleaded that they should be given another one week to park out their things.

Meanwhile the State government has bought new machine that will enhance the demolition job and make it faster.

This time around over 20 markets in Imo State have been mapped out for demolition. More over the State government has banned all forms of street trading.

In a related development the new Commissioner in charge of Market has warned against illegal trading and hawking. The Commissioner Hon Mrs Joy Mbawuike while addressing staff of the Ministry on Tuesday promised to eradicate street and illegal tradings in Owerri. She warned that anybody caught must face the music without delay.