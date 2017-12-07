Aftermath of Failed Budget Presentation Imo Lawmakers Face Financial Crisis

By Okey Alozie

Imo State House of Assembly members are now facing had times and difficult moment since they failed to allow the presentation of 2018 budget to take place.

Confusion is now holding the leadership of the House hostage coupled with the fact that there is no trust again among them.

The internal crisis of the House has now increased of which there is serious face-off between the group loyal to Speaker Acho Ihim and the revolutional lawmakers while those who support governor Rochas Okorocha and Speaker Acho Ihim seem to be having beautiful days others are facing financial difficulty.

Our reporter who spotted some of the revolutional lawmakers in one of the Hotels in Owerri yesterday observed that some of them are looking very haggard and worn out already. Moreover their problems have been compounded.

Information revealed that many of them took N50m loan from Banks many months ago and were unable to payback, as the Banks are now going after them.

To avoid embarrassment from the Banks, the lawmakers are said to have gone into hiding. The last move some of them are making is to go and beg the State governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha for forgiveness after which they will beg him to pay the N50m loans for them.