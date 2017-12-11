Imo ANRP chairman extols Samdaddy Anyanwu

By Amaechi Kingsley

The Chairman of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP in Imo State, Hon. Chibuike Oziri Nwachukwu has joined well meaning Nigerians to appreciate efforts of the Senator representing Owerri zone in the Red chambers, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu on a well deserved reception by Ikeduru Progressive Association.

Speaking to Trumpeta newspaper shortly after the occasion at Iho Central stadium, Ikeduru LGA, Hon Chibuike described the Senator as a distinguish gentle man who puts the interest of his people top on his priority list.

He pointed-out that his achievements for two years in the Senate merits the commendations pouring in from all sons and daughters of Ikeduru, Owerri Senatorial zone and Imo state.

Hon. Nwachukwu who appraised the doggedness and efficiency of Samdaddy, attributed it to his youthfulness and support from the people of Owerri zone, pointing out that ANRP will ensure that youths of today are leaders of the day which according to him is in line with modern day trend of politics globally that is devoid of sentiments and political ‘godfatherizm’.

The political technocrat maintained that the likes of Samdaddy Anyanwu’s youthfulness aligns with ANRP mantra, which will change the political landscape for Imo to attain a purposeful transformation, good governance and true dividend of democracy in every local government of the State.

The ANRP Chairman however encouraged Sen. Anyanwu to continue in his hard work to set the pace in Owerri zone for other senatorial zones to follow.

Meanwhile, Hon. Chibuike Oziri Nwachukwu has assured that ANRP through its structure will achieve victory during the upcoming elections in the state. He urged Imo people to embrace transformational change through ANRP, ensure they partake in the ongoing registration and collect their INEC voter’s card.