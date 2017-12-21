By Onyinyechi Amakaulo.

History was made recently, ,when the Member representing Obowo State Constituency in the lmo State House of Assembly, Hon Kennedy Ibeh (nkënke enyi obowo) in his second year in office constituency briefing at Otoke Obiri Obowo, L.G.A Council Hall, empowered over 500 artisans of the LGA’s.

Speaking earlier, Hon Ibeh said ”as it is Customary, I have continued to engage different sectors of Obowo Local Government and on the 29th of June 2016, I had the first formal briefing of my constituents and also seized the opportunity to empower over one hundred (100 )artisans of Obowo LGA extraction in an outing tagged ”the journey so far”.

He also used the opportunity to point out some of his wishes for Obowo to include establishment of at least one tertiary institution, siting of banks and to rescue Malaysian market to help boost the economy of the LGA.

Obowo Lawmaker also stressed that he moved a motion that attracted lmo state Government led by Rt Hon Speaker Acho Ihim on the devastating erosion menace at Nnachioma Umuariam Obowo and have extracted government’s promise to check the menace, including some of his bills and motions that will better the lives of lmolites and Obowo in particular, as he said that due to the scarcity of fund in the country that the lmo state 8th Assembly of lmo State and its Hon Members have been tagged “The House of recession “.

He further stated that ,no sooner than the house was inaugurated, Nigeria crept into recession warranting tightening of financial parkways, “However in expression of great patriotism ,zeal ,and passion ,i have within the past 2years challenged Infrastructural underdevelopment of obowo LGA with the capacity of my salary and allowances “, he added.

Former Deputy Majority Leader, also mentioned some of his achievements to include, ongoing reconstruction of Community Secondary School Okwuohia Obowo, construction of 14 open market stalls at Orie Alike market Mgboma, Construction of Umuokoro Umuariam overhead water tank and borehole, Rehabilitation of Umuogele Umuariam water scheme ,Construction of Ultra-modern water system toilet facility for Ekeja Ehume Market ,ongoing construction of one hundred and fifty sitter Civic Hall at Umuezeigwe Amuzi among other projects completed and ongoing .

According to the lawmaker , he was able to establish a solar powered 500 sitter ICT center in Obowo LGA sited within the precinct of the LGA Headquarters for the security of the equipment through the help of the state Governor, Rochas Okorocha as the center has been completed and presented to the Council.